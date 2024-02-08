Old vehicles ply without proper documents in Rajouri, authorities unmoved

Ajay Sharma

Rajouri, February

In an apparent compromise with the road safety, many old vehicles without proper permit and documentation are plying uninterrupted on Rajouri roads.

According to sources, in Sunderbani to Bhambla Deval Hatthal route via Litter to Pouni, numerous mini-buses have been reportedly operating without proper permits and documentation.

However, despite recent seizures of such vehicles by the District traffic Office (DTI) in Rajouri, many continue to ply the roads unchecked.

Sources revealed that these vehicles possess manual permits instead of computerized ones, indicating irregularities in their registration process.

“These vehicles, registered outside the district, obtain permits from Rajouri after acquiring second-hand vehicles,” said sources, adding that there is a nexus between the local Transport Department officials and the owners in facilitating this process.

Sources maintained that it becomes imperative to raise the concerns over the safety of these vehicles, particularly given the challenging terrain of Rajouri as a hill district.

” Being hilly terrain, it is not fit for small vehicles, particularly four wheelers, which are ill-suited for these roads,” said sources, adding that the need for stricter regulations favoring six-wheel vehicles.

Locals in the area have requested the Transport department Rajouri to scrutinize the roadworthiness of these vehicles and enforce stringent measures against non-compliance.

“There should be accountability measures against officials complicit in permitting outdated vehicles, thus compromising road safety and increasing accident risks,” said locals, demanding the Lieutenant Governor to intervene and direct the Transport Commissioner to disallow permits for old vehicles, safeguarding both commuters and pedestrians alike.