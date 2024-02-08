Officenetunveils State-of-the-Art Cascading Organizational Goals Feature to its platform, revolutionizing Work Dynamics

New Delhi: Officenet, a leading HR tech firm renowned for its cutting-edge HR & Payroll Solutions for Indian enterprises, proudly introduces the ‘Cascading Organizational Goals' feature within its Performance Management System module. This strategic upgrade promises a seamless alignment of individual employee objectives with the overarching organizational goals, heralding a new era in work delegation methodologies. It synchronizes individual employee objectives with the overarching goals of organizations.

With a robust client base of over 250+ mid and large-cap manufacturing companies across India, including names like Havells, LG Electronics, KRBL Rice, Toyo Ink, Plasser India, JBM Group, Officenet has consistently led in addressing intricate HR and workforce management challenges unique to the manufacturing sector.

Offering a suite of HRMS solutions for the Indian industry encompassing LMS, PMS, Recruitment, Travel, L&D, Compliance, and Payroll management, Officenet now brings forth the cascading goals feature, further amplifying the alignment of organizational goals for its clientele.

This innovative process empowers Heads of Departments (HODs) to selectively transfer goals to their respective subordinates effortlessly. With a simple click, HODs gain visibility into their direct reports, facilitating seamless goal transfer and fostering a collaborative, goal-driven work environment. A standout facet of this cascading mechanism is the autonomy afforded to Reporting Managers. Employees can personalize the cascading process, tailoring goals for their subordinates by specifying weightage and targets, aligning goals to individual roles and responsibilities within the organizational structure.

Sharing his experience, Rahul Kothari, Head HR Operations, Prince Pipes said, “Our experience with Officenet has streamlined our operations, from hiring to retirement, on a single platform. Going paperless has significantly reduced errors and increased accuracy, especially in our paperless Performance Management System. This feature fosters collaboration, driving collective efforts toward shared success. Looking ahead, we're exploring the integration of an L&D platform to enhance digital learning opportunities. In our one-year journey, Officenet has positively impacted our processes, and we're excited about its future possibilities.”

Sonali Chowdhry, CEO of Officenet, commented on the feature, stating, “By fostering goal alignment, we empower organizations across diverse sectors to elevate their workforce management strategies. The module reflects our dedication to enhancing workplace efficiency and fostering strategic alignment, especially in the manufacturing domain.”