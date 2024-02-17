Now, PDP to take call on seat sharing in Kashmir

Srinagar: Even as National Conference president Farooq Abdullah stated that his party would contest the upcoming parliamentary polls on its own, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it would act as a responsible political party and strive for unity.



However, the party said the situation after Dr Abdullah's statement has changed. PDP spokesperson Suhail Bukhari said the party would deliberate upon the evolving political situation and take a decision in the upcoming meeting of the party. He, however, said his party had strived for unity and even paid the price for it.

“We have suffered a lot in this pursuit of the unity and maintaining the unity with the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration,” he said.

Dr Abdullah on Thursday created a political storm in the Valley after saying that his party would contest the Lok Sabha elections and possibly Assembly elections on its own. Though the statement was later clarified by NC vice president Omar Abdullah it has not satisfied other parties in the region.

Omar said the NC was holding talks with the Congress for an arrangement in three of the six Lok Sabha seats in J&K and Ladakh. “The main idea of the grouping is to defeat the BJP because there is no point in sailing in two boats,” Omar said. “If the bigger objective is to win seats back from the BJP, it is necessary for the NC to enter into a seat-sharing understanding with the Congress. Our doors are open,” the party's vice-president said.