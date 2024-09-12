Notices issued to employees absent from election training

Jammu Tawi, Sept 11: District Election Officer Sachin Kumar Vaishya has initiated action against government employees who failed to attend election duty training sessions scheduled for today.

Show cause notices have been issued to Controlling Officers and employees demanding explanations for their absence. Disciplinary action would follow after a thorough review of the responses received.

“The conduct of Assembly Elections will be carried out with the highest standards of professionalism and diligence,” the DEO emphasized. He further stressed the importance of strict adherence to Election Commission of India guidelines throughout the electoral process.