back to top
Search
    JammuNotices issued to employees absent from election training
    JammuJammu KashmirToday's Stories

    Notices issued to employees absent from election training

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Tawi, Sept 11: District Election Officer Sachin Kumar Vaishya has initiated action against government employees who failed to attend election duty training sessions scheduled for today.

    Show cause notices have been issued to Controlling Officers and employees demanding explanations for their absence. Disciplinary action would follow after a thorough review of the responses received.

    “The conduct of Assembly Elections will be carried out with the highest standards of professionalism and diligence,” the DEO emphasized. He further stressed the importance of strict adherence to Election Commission of guidelines throughout the electoral process.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Farooq accuses BJP of using those ‘Released from Jail’ as proxies
    Next article
    Major custodian land scam unearthed in J&K
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Dehli HC Tribunal upholds ban on six J&K Separatist Groups

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Sep 11: A judicial tribunal of the...

    Officer suspended for dereliction of duties

    Northlines Northlines -
    DEO Srinagar cautions Poll Staff for negligence & dereliction...

    Raina disowns ‘order’ asking supporters to welcome Er Rashid in Kashmir

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu Tawi, Sept 11:  Jammu Kashmir BJP president Ravinder...

    Will further vitiate Valley politics: Ram Madhav

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Sep 11: Senior BJP leader and election incharge...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Dehli HC Tribunal upholds ban on six J&K Separatist Groups

    Officer suspended for dereliction of duties

    Raina disowns ‘order’ asking supporters to welcome Er Rashid in Kashmir