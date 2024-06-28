back to top
Search
IndiaNotice to Policy holders of LIC of India
India

Notice to Policy holders of LIC of India

By: Northlines

Date:

NL Corresspondent

This is with reference to recent news articles and other publications relating to product/service offerings by certain entities offering to acquire (by way of sale/transfer, assignment or otherwise) policies held by existing policyholders of Life Insurance Corporation of (LIC), as an alternative to surrender of policies to the LIC.

In the interest of all our policyholders, we wanted to clarify that:

  1. LIC is not associated with any such entity, or the products and/or services being offered by such entities, and any statements made by former employees/personnel of LIC are personal to such individuals. We disclaim any responsibility or liability in connection therewith.
  2. Any sale/transfer or assignment of LIC policies need to be undertaken in accordance with Insurance Act, 1938, including Section 38 thereof. Under applicable laws, LIC may decline to act upon any sale/transfer or assignment of policies, where LIC has sufficient reason to believe that such sale/transfer or assignment is not bona fide OR is not in the interest of the policyholder OR in public interest OR is for the purpose of trading of insurance policy.We urge all policyholders to exercise complete caution before making any decision on theirpolicy which may jeopardize their financial security and the risk cover for their family.

 

 

 

Previous article
Technology a golden thread that binds enterprise’ work to future world; AI strengthens it: Anand Mahindra
Next article
RBI Guv Das emphasises on need to eliminate biases in algorithms
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

RBI Guv Das emphasises on need to eliminate biases in algorithms

Northlines Northlines -
NL Corresspondent Mumbai, Jun 28 : RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das...

Technology a golden thread that binds enterprise’ work to future world; AI strengthens it: Anand Mahindra

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI: Technology is a golden thread binding an...

INDIA blocparties conclude seat sharing talks in Maharashtra for assembly polls

Northlines Northlines -
The Lok Sabha poll has led to have altered...

Pappu Yadav of Purnia takes oath in Lok Sabha with Bihar Zindabad Slogan

Northlines Northlines -
Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan, who is popularly known as...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Nxtra by Airtel joins RE100, commits to becoming a 100% renewable...

RBI Guv Das emphasises on need to eliminate biases in algorithms

Technology a golden thread that binds enterprise’ work to future world;...