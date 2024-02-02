Nothing new in budget for business community: Jammu Chamber

Jammu, Feb 1: Industry leaders here welcomed the Union Budget for giving full focus to all major sectors including defence, health and agriculture, but rued that no relief has been announced for the business community.

The Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry hailed the continuity of tax benefits for start-ups, tax exemptions for units, rooftop solarisation for households, and the announcement of two crore additional houses in the next five years under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

However, the chamber rued that no new proposal has been announced for local industry.

“There is nothing new for the business community as no relief has been announced for them in the budget”, the President of Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Arun Gupta said in response to the union budget presented on Thursday.

He also said that we have demanded establishment of some public sector undertaking unit in Jammu but nothing has been announced in the budget.

“We hope the government will announce the establishment of a big tourism destination in Jammu to boost tourist footfall, considering the potential economic impact of the connectivity developments up to Kashmir Valley,” he said.

Gaurav Gupta, former Secretary General of JCCI, applauded the Interim Budget 2024, describing it as a foundation for inclusive and sustainable growth.

He expressed optimism about its transformative impact on India”s future. “Prime Minister Modi”s statement underscored the budget”s inclusive nature, emphasizing its focus on empowering the pillars of Viksit Bharat – Yuva, Garib, Mahila, and Kisan. The strategic approach reflects a commitment to uplifting diverse segments of society in line with developmental goals”, he said.