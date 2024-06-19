back to top
Nothing debuts unique CMF Phone 1 under Rs. 20,000 with flagship specs

By: Northlines

Date:

Nothing's affordable CMF Phone 1 set for big debut

Emerging tech brand Nothing is all set to disrupt the smartphone segment with its upcoming CMF Phone 1. Slated for an unveiling event on July 8, this device promises to deliver unique style on a budget.

While retaining Nothing's quirky design language, the CMF Phone 1 adopts a slightly toned down approach compared to flagship Phones. It a polycarbonate frame wrapped around vivid vegan leather backs. Nothing is introducing a ‘Lock Mechanism' reminiscent of a volume dial for a distinct feel. Color options will include a fiery orange shade at launch.

Under the hood, the CMF Phone 1 aims to deliver tremendous value. It likely houses a powerful Dimensity 7200 chip paired with generous RAM/storage configs. A sizable 6.67-inch OLED screen with 120Hz refresh should make for smooth usage. Nothing also assurces its clean NothingOS interface atop Android 14.

Imaging aspects seem well-rounded too. Expect a dual 50MP rear camera set-up with ultra-wide support. Selfie duties are handled by a 16MP shooter. Battery capacity checks in at a generous 5,000mAh with 33W fast charging as well.

Nothing is targeting the ultra-competitive sub-20K price tier with the CMF Phone 1. Reports claim an MRP of just Rs.19,999 that could further reduce post offers. With stylish looks and flagship features, this device looks well positioned to disrupt the budget segment this summer. Nothing's event on July 8 will give us all the official details.

World Sickle Cell Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance, and Everything You Need to Know
