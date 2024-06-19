Businessman’s son Siddharth Mallya all set to wed US fiancée Jasmine

Royal wedding bells soon for businessman's son

Excitement is building as Siddharth Mallya, son of renowned businessman Vijay Mallya, prepares to tie the knot this week with his fiancée Jasmine. The 37-year-old groom announced the happy news on social media by sharing a photo with Jasmine captioned “Wedding week begins”. The post garnered warm wishes from family and followers looking forward to the big celebration.

Jasmine resides in the United States and her social media profiles give insights into her adventurous spirit. An avid traveler and nature enthusiast, she frequently shares photos taking people along scenic destinations around the world. Whether ascending majestic mountains or exploring lush rainforests, Jasmine's passion for the outdoors shines through. She also cares deeply for furry friends, often featuring her playful husky and loyal golden retriever bringing smiles.

The couple's romance blossomed over a year ago and they officially got engaged last October, sealing their relationship and love for one another. This week marks the start of festivities as they commit to each other surrounded by loved ones. Interestingly, they bond over a shared interest in the beloved Harry Potter series, even getting matching tattoos inspired by the magical world.

Beyond traveling, Jasmine advocates for social causes and supports organizations working to uphold human rights and access to healthcare. Siddharth comes from a renowned family history once leading big businesses in India. As the much anticipated wedding arrives, well-wishers await celebrating the uniting of this dynamic duo.