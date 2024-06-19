back to top
Search
Life StyleBusinessman's son Siddharth Mallya all set to wed US fiancée Jasmine
Life Style

Businessman’s son Siddharth Mallya all set to wed US fiancée Jasmine

By: Northlines

Date:

Royal wedding bells soon for businessman's son

Excitement is building as Siddharth Mallya, son of renowned businessman Vijay Mallya, prepares to tie the knot this week with his fiancée Jasmine. The 37-year-old groom announced the happy news on social media by sharing a photo with Jasmine captioned “Wedding week begins”. The post garnered warm wishes from family and followers looking forward to the big celebration.

Jasmine resides in the United States and her social media profiles give insights into her adventurous spirit. An avid traveler and nature enthusiast, she frequently shares taking people along scenic destinations around the . Whether ascending majestic mountains or exploring lush rainforests, Jasmine's passion for the outdoors shines through. She also cares deeply for furry friends, often featuring her playful husky and loyal golden retriever bringing smiles.

The couple's romance blossomed over a year ago and they officially got engaged last October, sealing their relationship and love for one another. This week marks the start of festivities as they commit to each other surrounded by loved ones. Interestingly, they bond over a shared interest in the beloved Harry Potter series, even getting matching tattoos inspired by the magical world.

Beyond traveling, Jasmine advocates for social causes and supports organizations working to uphold human rights and access to healthcare. Siddharth comes from a renowned family history once leading big businesses in . As the much anticipated wedding arrives, well-wishers await celebrating the uniting of this dynamic duo.

Previous article
Nothing debuts unique CMF Phone 1 under Rs. 20,000 with flagship specs
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Benefits of Jumping, Hopping and Strength Training for Athletes and General Fitness

Northlines Northlines -
"Fitness gains: Why Jumps, Hops and Strength Training Matter" Experienced...

Can a Simple Spice Mix of Carom, Cumin and Fennel Seeds Boost Health Goals Like Weight Loss?

Northlines Northlines -
According to celebrity chef Meghna Kamdar, a simple home...

How actor Gulshan Devaiah’s strict one meal a day diet has affected his body after 6 years of adherence

Northlines Northlines -
Gulshan Devaiah, known for his character roles in movies...

How Discarded Date Seeds Could Help Manage Blood Sugar Levels

Northlines Northlines -
Could Discarded Date Seeds Help Manage Blood Sugar? We've all...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Nothing debuts unique CMF Phone 1 under Rs. 20,000 with flagship...

World Sickle Cell Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance, and Everything...

World Productivity Day 2024: Work Smarter, Not Harder – 5 Ways...