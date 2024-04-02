Search
No water in Bengaluru: This ‘unsung hero’ distributes water bottles to traffic police in viral video

Bengaluru, Apr 2: As Bengaluru grapples with a severe water crisis exacerbated by depleting groundwater levels and drought in the Cauvery basin, a man has been distributing water bottles to traffic police personnel in the city’s Hebbal area.

This act of kindness was shared by a Bangalore City Police traffic warden Shree Ram Bishnoi in a video that is going viral. In the video on X, the man can be seen going around the city on his scooty, distributing water bottles to the on-duty officers amid soaring temperatures.

8 Naxalites killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

