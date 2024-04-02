No water in Bengaluru: This ‘unsung hero’ distributes water bottles to traffic police in viral video

Bengaluru, Apr 2: As Bengaluru grapples with a severe water crisis exacerbated by depleting groundwater levels and drought in the Cauvery basin, a man has been distributing water bottles to traffic police personnel in the city’s Hebbal area.

This act of kindness was shared by a Bangalore City Police traffic warden Shree Ram Bishnoi in a video that is going viral. In the video on X, the man can be seen going around the city on his scooty, distributing water bottles to the on-duty officers amid soaring temperatures.