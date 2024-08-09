back to top
    No proposal to make voting compulsory: Govt to Lok Sabha
    No proposal to make voting compulsory: Govt to Lok Sabha

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Aug 9: There is no proposal to make voting in the country compulsory, the was informed on Friday.

    The Lower House was also told that there was no proposal to restrict the distribution of freebies to the public on the eve of elections.

    In two separate written replies, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said there was no proposal for making voting compulsory in the country and also no plan to restrict the distribution of freebies by parties on the eve of polls.

    He also said the Election Commission had informed that overall 65.79 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the recently-held .

    Assam and Bihar had highest and lowest turnout, respectively, for all phases of the Lok Sabha polls.

     

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

