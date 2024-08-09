back to top
Search
    IndiaNo plan for law on electoral bonds for political funding: Govt
    India

    No plan for law on electoral bonds for political funding: Govt

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Aug 9: There are no plans to bring a law on electoral bonds for funding of political parties, the was informed on Friday.

    The Lower House was also told that no proposal for funding of political parties through the Election Commission was under consideration of the government.

    In a written reply, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal replied in the negative on whether the government had any plan to bring a law regarding electoral bonds for political party funding.

    He was also asked whether an alternative or a substitute was being considered for funding of political parties to contest Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

    He said no such proposal was under consideration of the government.

    Responding to a separate question, Meghwal said no proposal was under consideration of the government to fund political parties through the Election Commission.

    In February, the Supreme Court annulled the electoral bonds scheme for political funding, saying it violated the constitutional right to freedom of speech and expression as well as the right to information.

     

    Previous article
    RS adopts motion for nomination of 10 members to joint panel on Waqf Bill
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    RS adopts motion for nomination of 10 members to joint panel on Waqf Bill

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 9: A motion to nominate 10...

    ‘You are gold yourself’: PM tells Neeraj Chopra

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

    Private members’ bills to amend MGNREGA introduced in Lok Sabha

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 9: A private member's bill seeking...

    Shortage of medical, para medical staff in test checked hospitals of Railways observed: CAG

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 9: The Comptroller and Auditor General...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    RS adopts motion for nomination of 10 members to joint panel...

    ‘You are gold yourself’: PM tells Neeraj Chopra

    Private members’ bills to amend MGNREGA introduced in Lok Sabha