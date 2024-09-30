back to top
    No infighting in BJP; confident of forming govt for third time: Nayab Saini

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has asserted that there is no infighting in the BJP and his party will form government for the third time as there are no takers for the Congress's “jhooth ki dukan”.

    He also attacked Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi ahead of the second leg of the Congress leader's ‘Haryana Sankalp Yatra', terming it “political ”.

    “No senior leader from the Congress was campaigning in Haryana till now and now Gandhi is venturing on political tourism. He is welcome to see the development we have done in the state in the last 10 years. However, he will be faced with questions from voters about the ‘kharchi' and ‘parchi' that was rampant during the tenure of Bhupinder Hooda,” Saini told PTI here.

    The former Congress president will launch the second leg of his Haryana poll campaign from Naraingarh in Ambala district on Monday by addressing a public meeting.

    On reports of infighting in the BJP with two senior leaders—Rao Inderjit Singh and Anil Vij—staking claim for the top post, Saini, who has been fielded as the CM face by the BJP, said the party is united.

    “There is no infighting, no factionalism, we are all united. They (Singh and Vij) are our senior leaders and are at forefront of our election campaign. The BJP is a democratic party; anybody can raise their claim. The parliamentary board will decide and whatever will be the decision will be acceptable to all of us…there is no fight, there won't be any fight,” Saini said.

    “There is no confusion among the voters, they are going to vote for ‘double engine' government of the BJP and we will secure a hat-trick in the state. I am confident about it,” he added.

    Previous article
    16 districts, 663 villages stubble-burning hotspots, board gives list to DCs for action
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

