    No-Fogging Sets Stage for Dengue, Malaria
    Editorial

    No-Fogging Sets Stage for Dengue, Malaria

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    As the monsoon season descends upon , the threat of vector-borne diseases such as malaria and dengue looms large. Historically, these months have been associated with a spike in cases due to the proliferation of mosquitoes in stagnant water and humid conditions. In such a precarious situation, the role of Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) in conducting timely and effective fogging drives becomes paramount.

    However, the current state of fogging operations in Jammu has become a matter of grave concern, with many residents unable to recall the last time such a drive was conducted in their localities.

    Fogging, a crucial preventive measure against mosquito-borne diseases, involves the dispersal of insecticide-laden fog to exterminate adult mosquitoes. It is a proactive approach that not only curtails the immediate mosquito population but also prevents the spread of diseases that have debilitating impacts on public .

    Despite its importance, the Jammu Municipality's fogging initiatives have become elusive, leaving citizens in a state of vulnerability. The lapse in regular fogging operations can be attributed to several factors, including administrative apathy, lack of resources, and poor logistical planning. This negligence is alarming, especially when the risk of diseases like dengue and malaria, which have no specific antiviral treatment, is heightened. The repercussions of such oversight are dire leading to increased morbidity and mortality rates, and incurring substantial economic costs in terms of medical expenses and loss of productivity.

    It is imperative that the municipal authorities of Jammu recognize the criticality of this issue and reinstate a robust and consistent fogging schedule. The initiation of a comprehensive fogging drive requires meticulous planning and execution.

    Authorities must ensure that the drives cover all localities systematically, particularly focusing on areas with high mosquito breeding potential. Moreover, public awareness campaigns should be conducted to educate citizens on the importance of eliminating stagnant water and maintaining cleanliness in their surroundings to complement the fogging efforts.

    All said and done, the JMC must prioritize the resumption and regularization of fogging drives to safeguard public health during the monsoon season. The apparent lapse in such essential services not only jeopardizes the well-being of the residents but also undermines the efforts to control the spread of malaria and dengue.

    It is high time that decisive action is taken to address this issue, ensuring a healthier and safer for the people of Jammu.

     

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

