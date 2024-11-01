NN Vohra Praises ‘Gentleman Politician’ Devender Rana with Heartfelt Tribute

SRINAGAR, Nov 1: Former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir NN Vohra on Friday remembered Nagrota MLA Devender Singh Rana as a rare gentleman politician and said in his untimely demise J&K politics had lost an effective leader.

In a condolence message issued here today, Vohra said, “I am deeply saddened to learn about the untimely passing away of Devender Rana, whom I had known for many years as a highly intelligent person and an exceptionally rare example of a gentleman- politician.”

The Former governor added that in Rana's sad departure, the J&K polity and the Jammu region had lost a very popular and effective leader who still had a long innings ahead of him for serving his people.

“May the departed soul rest in eternal peace,” NN Vohra said.

Rana, brother of Union Minister Jitendra Singh, died at a private hospital in Haryana's Faridabad on Thursday. He was 59.