Nita Ambani, Alia Bhatt’s hairstylist decodes hair Botox and Keratin treatments; why he never recommends them

Celebrity hairstylist Amit Thakur, who has worked with stars like Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nita Ambani, Katrina Kaif and others, recently shared a video about hair botox and keratin treatment. In the clip, he shared his thoughts on the hair treatments, decoded them for his viewers, and shared why he never recommends them to his clients.

Amita posted the video on Instagram with the caption, “I recently did an AMA & this was the most asked question. Watch the video to know my thoughts.” The clip begins with the hairstylist pondering how people often get hair Botox and Keratin treatments at the salon and if these procedures improve their hair health. This is a question many of us who get these treatments have asked ourselves.