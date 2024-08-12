back to top
    NIRF Ranking 2024: IIT Madras bags top spot in overall category; IISC Bengaluru tops Universities category

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Aug 12: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has once again clinched the top position in the Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024, marking the sixth consecutive year at the pinnacle of the rankings.

     

    The Ministry of announced the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024 on Monday.
    The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras continued to bag the top spot for the
    consecutive year, while the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru has been ranked as the best university. IIT-Madras has also been ranked as the best engineering college for the past nine years. In the management category, IIM-Ahmedabad and Bangalore and Calcutta are among the top five.
    In its ninth edition, the ranking framework evaluates institutions on five broad parameters — teaching, learning and resources, and professional practice, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity and perception.
    Three new categories were introduced this year, taking the total categories to 16.
    The higher educational institutes are listed under 16 categories — overall, universities, medical, engineering, management, law, architecture colleges, research institutions, pharmacy, dental, and allied sectors, innovation, state universities, open universities, and skill universities.
    This year, as many as 10885 higher education institutions participated in the NIRF.
    The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) is a ranking methodology adopted by the Education Ministry to rank higher educational institutions in India in 2015.
    A Core Committee constructed the methodology for ranking institutes set up by MHRD to identify the broad parameters for ranking various universities and institutions. (Agencies)

    Overall India Rankings 2023

