Nine members of trekking team die on way to Sahastra Tal, three survivors evacuated by IAF
India

Nine members of trekking team die on way to Sahastra Tal, three survivors evacuated by IAF

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi/Uttarkashi, Jun 5: Nine members of a trekking team have died while six have survived after being trapped due to severe conditions on their way to Sahastra Tal in Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand, according to the IAF which carried out a rescue operation on Wednesday.

The Indian Air Force evacuated three survivors and the bodies of five trekkers, while three Sherpas and the mortal remains of four trekkers will be brought back on Thursday, it said.

The 22-member trekking team was sent by Himalayan View Trekking Agency, Maneri, on May 29 on a 35-km long trek from Uttarkashi, according to officials

The IAF shared some details regarding the rescue operation and also visuals of a helicopter that was deployed for it in a post on X.

“Racing against time, #IAF helicopters have successfully evacuated three survivors and the mortal remains of five trekkers, out of the 15 trekkers who were trapped in severe weather while trekking to Sahastra Tal, Uttarkashi.

“Due to the high altitude and undulating terrain, the rescue was conducted by two light-weight Cheetah helicopters from the higher ground to the base camp and further to the nearest medical centre with medium lift Mi17 V5 helicopters.

“Three Sherpas and the mortal remains of four trekkers will be evacuated tomorrow,” the IAF posted.

Earlier in the day, an official in Uttarakhand said four members of the trekking team have died and 18 others were stranded on a trek to Sahastratal alpine lake, situated at an altitude of 4,100-4,400 metres in the upper Himalayan region.

The trekking team comprised 18 trekkers from Karnataka and one from Maharashtra, besides three local guides, Uttarkashi District Magistrate Meharban Singh Bisht said.

Air India in ‘good position’; to retrofit over 100 planes: CEO Campbell
Air India in 'good position'; to retrofit over 100 planes: CEO Campbell

New Delhi, Jun 5: Air India will be retrofitting...

74 women elected to Lok Sabha, lower than 2019

New Delhi, Jun 5: A total of 74 women...

Pakistan issues 962 visas to Sikh Pilgrims on 'Martyrdom Day' of Guru Arjun Dev

New Delhi, Jun 5: The Pakistan high commission on...

CBSE detects variation between theory, practical marks; Advises schools to review assessment process

NEW DELHI, June 5: The CBSE has detected significant...

