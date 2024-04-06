Search
Latest NewsNIA Vehicle Attacked In West Bengal: Police
Latest NewsLead News

NIA Vehicle Attacked In West Bengal: Police

By: Northlines

Date:

Kolkata, Apr 6: A vehicle carrying NIA officials was on April 6 attacked by villagers in Bhupatinagar area of West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district, where they had gone to investigate a 2022 bomb blast case, police said.
A team of NIA officials earlier this morning arrested two persons in connection with the case and were on their way back to Kolkata, when the vehicle came under attack, they said.

“Locals gheraoed the vehicle and pelted stones at it. The NIA has said one of its officers was also injured,” a senior police official said.
The Investigation Agency (NIA) has also lodged a police complaint in this regard, he said.
Officials of the federal probe agency were unavailable for comments on the incident.
A huge contingent of central police force has reached Bhupatinagar, where the NIA team is present along with the two arrested persons, police said.
Three persons were killed when an explosion ripped apart a kutcha house in Bhupatinagar on December 3, 2022. The investigation was later handed over to the NIA.
Saturday's incident also brought back memories of January 5, when ED officials were attacked in Sandeshkhali area in North 24 Parganas during a raid in connection with a ration scam. (Agencies)

Previous article
Demystifying How Cache Memory Boosts PC Performance Despite Existence Of RAM
Next article
Boeing’s CEO Received Nearly $33 Million in Compensation Last Year but Missed Out on a $3 Million Bonus
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Indian army foils terrorists’ infiltration bid along Kashmir border ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Apr 6: In a daring overnight operation, Indian...

PM Modi expresses confidence in BJP’s victory in 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 6: On the 44th foundation day...

Longevity is ‘just luck’ says 111-year-old Briton, world’s new oldest man

Northlines Northlines -
London, Apr 6: The world's oldest living man, 111-year-old...

Permission for poll programmes in Haryana denied with abusive language in reply: AAP

Northlines Northlines -
Kaithal (Hry), Apr 6: The AAP has alleged that...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Step inside a glimpse of Aayush Sharma’s luxury Mumbai home adorned...

Zee Entertainment Announces Major Organizational Changes to Drive Growth

Boeing’s CEO Received Nearly $33 Million in Compensation Last Year but...