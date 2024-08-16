back to top
Search
    IndiaNIA attaches property of overground worker of Hizbul Mujahideen in Kashmir
    IndiaKashmirLatest News

    NIA attaches property of overground worker of Hizbul Mujahideen in Kashmir

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Aug 16: The Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday attached the property of an overground worker of terror group Hizbul Mujahideen in .
    The seizure came as part of the agency's probe in a case related to the targeted killing of the sarpanch of Adoora village in Kulgam, a statement issued by NIA said.

     

    Nasir Rashid Bhat's property – a residential house in Tengpora village of Shopian — was attached under Section 33 (1) of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1947, on orders of the NIA special judge of , it said.
    Bhat, along with other members of banned Hizbul Mujahideen, was involved in the killing of sarpanch Shabir Ahmad Mir on March 11, 2022 with the aim of spreading terror among the people, the probe agency said.
    Investigations by the NIA, which took over the case from Kulgam police, revealed that the targeted killing was part of a larger conspiracy by Hizbul Mujahideen to disturb 's integrity, sovereignty and security through violent attacks and killings.
    The NIA further found that Bhat had provided his Alto car to the terrorists, the agency said.
    He was also involved in conducting a recce of the sarpanch's house and in informing the terrorists about his presence, the NIA said, adding Bhat used his car to take the assailants to the area around the sarpanch's house on the day of the attack.
    The NIA has named six accused in the charge sheet in the case and the trial against them is on.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Assistant Professor Of GMC Baramulla Suspended
    Next article
    All India Congress Committee Appoints Tariq Karra As PCC President, Tara Chand, Bhalla As WPs
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Jahangir Bakshi Is New DHSK, Mushtaq Rather Director Coordinator For New GMCs

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Aug 16: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on...

    All India Congress Committee Appoints Tariq Karra As PCC President, Tara Chand, Bhalla As WPs

    Northlines Northlines -
    ICC Appoints Tariq Karra As PCC President, Tara Chand,...

    Assistant Professor Of GMC Baramulla Suspended

    Northlines Northlines -
    BARAMULLA, Aug 16: The Health and Medical Education Department...

    J K Assembly polls should have taken place 6 years ago PDP’s Iltija Mufti

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Aug 16: People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Iltija...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jahangir Bakshi Is New DHSK, Mushtaq Rather Director Coordinator For New...

    All India Congress Committee Appoints Tariq Karra As PCC President, Tara...

    Assistant Professor Of GMC Baramulla Suspended