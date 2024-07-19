back to top
Search
    Latest NewsNIA arrests key aide of Canada-based wanted Khalistani terrorist
    Latest NewsLead News

    NIA arrests key aide of Canada-based wanted Khalistani terrorist

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Jul 19: The NIA has arrested a key aide of Canada-based Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh Sandhu alias Landa in a major terror network case involving the supply of deadly weapons for extortion from businessmen among others, an official statement said on Friday.

    Baljeet Singh alias Rana Bhai alias Balli, hailing from Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh, was arrested on Thursday, the Investigation Agency (NIA) said in the statement.
    Balli was found to be a major weapons supplier to Landa's agents in , it said.

    The weapons were used to carry out large-scale terror activities, including extortions from businessmen and others, it said.

    NIA's investigations in the case had led to the arrest of one Gurpreet Singh Gopi, identified as an associate of Landa and of another Khalistani terrorist Satnam Singh Satta, the NIA said.
    Investigations in the case, registered by NIA suo moto on July 10, 2023, revealed that Baljeet Singh had also provided weapons to Satta as part of a larger conspiracy of various banned Khalistani terrorist organisations to destabilise by unleashing violent acts in Punjab and other places.

    Both Landa and Satta are believed to be operating from Canada to promote terror in India, it said.

    The NIA is continuing with its investigation as part of its crackdown on the Khalistani terrorist outfits, the statement said. (Agencies)

    Previous article
    NITI Aayog proposal aims to boost India’s electronics manufacturing through tax relief and local incentives
    Next article
    Trump urges unity after assassination attempt while proposing sweeping populist agenda in RNC finale
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Any move to reduce govt stake in 12 public sector banks will be resisted Congress,

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Jul 19: The Congress on Friday said...

    Trump urges unity after assassination attempt while proposing sweeping populist agenda in RNC finale

    Northlines Northlines -
    Milwaukee, Jul 19: In his first major public address...

    Legal Action Initiated after Imposter Posing as J&K DGP with Fake Number

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Jul 19 : Jammu and Kashmir Police have...

    Government lists six new bills for Parliament’s Monsoon Session, LS speaker constitutes BAC

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Jul 19: Six new bills, including the...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    How to protect your skin from summer heat and humidity: Expert...

    The Silent yet Serious Dangers of Thunderclap Headaches

    Any move to reduce govt stake in 12 public sector banks...