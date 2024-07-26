back to top
    NHM releases ranking of Public Health facilities on JK e Sahaj for June

    SRINAGAR, JULY 26: and Health Mission today released ranking of Public Health facilities on Hospital Management Information System (JK e Sahaj) for the month of June 2024.

    In the category of New GMCs of Associated Hospitals of Government Medical Colleges, the first rank has been clinched by Government Medical College, Kathua followed by Government Medical College, Udhampur, GMC Rajouri, Government Medical College Baramulla and GMC Doda.
    In the category of District Hospitals, DH Kishtwar has secured the first place followed by ASYM DH Budgam, DH Samba, DH Shopian and DH Reasi.
    Similarly, in the category of Community Health Centres (CHCs), the first rank has been bagged by CHC Nagam, Budgam, followed by CHC Pakherpora Budgam, CHC Dooru, Anantnag ,CHC Basholi Kathua and CHC Billawar Kathua.
    JK e-Sahaj has been integrated with Rapid Assessment System (RAS), 104 Centralised Health Helpline for outbound calling and RCH portal of MoHFW, Government of .
    The ranking has been done on the basis of registration, conversion of EMR (Electronic Medical Record), registration of IPD patients and Patient feedback uploaded on the portal of JK e Sahaj for the month of June 2024, on real time basis. The detailed list of facilities has been shared on NHM website.

