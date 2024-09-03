back to top
    IndiaNHAI to track around 100 toll plazas with GIS-based software
    India

    NHAI to track around 100 toll plazas with GIS-based software

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    NL Corresspondent

    NEW DELHI:  State-owned NHAI will track around 100 toll plazas with GIS-based software for seamless movement of traffic at highways, an official statement said on Monday.

    According to the statement, these toll plazas have been identified based on congestion feedback received through 1,033 national highway helpline.

    The live monitoring and tracking system will provide congestion alerts and lane distribution recommendations when the queue of vehicles at a toll plaza is more than the prescribed limit, it added.

    The monitoring service will be extended to more toll plazas in a phased manner.

    Apart from providing the name and location of the toll plaza, the statement said the software will share details related to the live status of queue length in meters, total waiting time and vehicle speed at toll plaza.

    It will also provide congestion alert and lane distribution recommendation, if the queue of vehicles at a toll plaza is more than the prescribed limit, the statement added.

    In addition, it said the software will provide updates related to current conditions and information about local festivals, enabling NHAI officials to take pre-emptive measures to manage the traffic load and decongest the toll plazas.

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Gold declines Rs 250; silver tumbles by Rs 1,700
    Air India to soon introduce Wi-Fi on board flights
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

