    Air India to soon introduce Wi-Fi on board flights

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    NEW DELHI: Air will soon introduce Wi-Fi on board flights, starting with the A350 aircraft on the Delhi-London Heathrow route. The Tata Group-owned airline, which has embarked on an ambitious transformation journey, on Sunday commenced services between Delhi and London Heathrow with the A350-900 plane. The flight will be operated twice a day on the route, a release said on Monday. Its A350 aircraft feature 28 private suites with full-flat beds in , 24 seats in premium and 264 economy seats. According to the airline, it will be introducing on board Wi-Fi soon, starting with the A350 on the Delhi-London Heathrow route. Earlier this year, the loss-making carrier started inducting A350 planes.

     

