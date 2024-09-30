back to top
    NGT seeks reply from Centre, Delhi Govt over permission to a park for organising events

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    AGENCIES

    New Delhi: The Green Tribunal has sought a reply from the Centre and others in a matter regarding the civic body in the national capital granting permission for organising cultural events in a south Delhi park. The Tribunal was hearing a plea seeking directions to the South Delhi Municipal Corporation to modify permission granted for organising the cultural event at Baba Mangal Das Park in Aya Nagar, besides immediately restricting the permission to hold cultural events in its adjoining kaccha area.

    In an order passed on September 27, a bench of judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member A Senthil Vel noted the plea which stated that on the request and demand of the residents, an area measuring about 1.5 acres out of undeveloped barren land measuring about three acres situated in Aya Nagar in south Delhi was allotted by the Delhi government to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for development of a park.

    It noted that the MCD after developing a park, left the remaining area open for organising , cultural and other activities and on September 23, a contractor dumped some material to start construction of a pandal (tent) for a 12-day social event.

    Such activity in the park will lead to the destruction of the park and cause irreversible damage to the trees and grass and will adversely affect the ecosystem and overall ecology of the area, it said.

    “Besides cutting, shifting, uprooting, and pruning of trees, hedges and bushes, the park will also be damaged by use and ingress outgress by the thousands of visitors,” the bench said noting the plea. “Prima facie, the averments made in the application raise questions relating to …,” the bench said.

    It directed that notices be issued to the respondents for filing their reply or response.

     

     

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

