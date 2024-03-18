Search
Latest NewsNexGen Energia To Invest Rs 1,000 Cr For Setting Up EV Manufacturing...
Latest NewsLead News

NexGen Energia To Invest Rs 1,000 Cr For Setting Up EV Manufacturing Unit In J&K

By: Northlines

Date:

Noida, Mar 18: Sustainable energy solutions firm NexGen Energia on Monday said it will invest Rs 1,000 crore in setting up a manufacturing unit for electric vehicles (EVs) in and .
The Noida-based company said it is currently in talks with the authorities in the Union Territory and scouting for 100-acre land either in the Kathua industrial area or in the Kashmir Valley.
The move comes soon after the company announced Rs 3,000 crore investment for setting up a Compress Bio Gas (CBG) plant in Gujarat.
“Along with ‘Make in ', we are on the way to fulfil the dream of self-reliant India. We will establish an EV plant in Jammu and Kashmir in collaboration with the government in which we will invest Rs 1,000 crore,” NexGen Energia chairman Piyush Dwivedi told PTI.
“The manufacturing unit will provide direct and indirect employment to about 1 lakh people and we aim to launch NGE's most affordable electric two-wheeler on April 15 next month for just Rs 36,900 from our Noida unit,” Dwivedi said.
The NexGen Energia chairman said last week he met with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari at his Delhi office where the company presented its proposals on sustainable energy solutions like increasing the use of CBG and India-made EVs.
The company has a range of EVs two-wheelers and three-wheelers which is ready for launch. It will eventually start production of electric buses, trucks and cars in the future, it said. (AGENCIES)

Previous article
J&K Administration Does Not Want To Handover Power To People Again: Omar Abdullah
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

J&K Administration Does Not Want To Handover Power To People Again: Omar Abdullah

Northlines Northlines -
KULGAM, Mar 18: National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah...

INDIA Bloc’s Manifesto Talks About Finishing ‘Shakti’, Says PM Modi In Telangana

Northlines Northlines -
JAGTIAL (TELANGANA), Mar 18: Alleging that the INDIA bloc’s...

Tamilisai Soundararajan Resigns As Telangana Guv And Puducherry LG

Northlines Northlines -
Hyderabad, Mar 18: Telangana Governor and Puducherry Lieutenant Governor...

Karnataka School Student Dies by Suicide After Allegedly Strip-Searched in School For Theft

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Mar 18: According to the police, the...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

J&K Administration Does Not Want To Handover Power To People Again:...

INDIA Bloc’s Manifesto Talks About Finishing ‘Shakti’, Says PM Modi In...

Tamilisai Soundararajan Resigns As Telangana Guv And Puducherry LG