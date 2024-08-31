New Study Highlights Widespread Nutrient Deficiencies Across Indian Population

“New Study Reveals Major Nutrient Deficiencies Plaguing Indians”

A recently published study in the prestigious Lancet Global Health journal has shed light on worrying micronutrient deficiencies prevalent across different age groups in India. The findings are based on an analysis of publicly available dietary intake data from the Global Dietary Database for over 185 countries.

The researchers estimate that both men and women across India are not consuming adequate amounts of critical nutrients like iron, calcium and folate through their diets alone. Around 70% of the global population, amounting to over 5 billion people worldwide, lack sufficient intake of iodine, vitamin E and calcium.

When examined by gender, the study found that within each country and age group, more women were deficient in iodine, vitamin B12 and iron compared to men. At the same time, more men fell short of nutrients like magnesium, vitamin B6, zinc and vitamin C. In India specifically, women consumed inadequate iodine to a greater extent than males. However, zinc and magnesium deficiencies were more prevalent among Indian men than women.

Those between 10 to 30 years of age, particularly in South Asia, Southeast Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa, faced the highest risk of low calcium intake as per the findings. While earlier analyses over the past decade looked at individual micronutrient deficiencies, large data gaps still exist according to the researchers.

The results provide valuable insights for public health stakeholders to devise targeted dietary interventions for at-risk populations and age groups within countries. However, it is important to note that supplement and fortified food consumption was not accounted for, which could overestimate deficiencies in locations where these are widely used.