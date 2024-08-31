back to top
    Janata Dal (United) Suspends Jammu and Kashmir Leader Over Anti-Party Activities

    Srinagar, Aug 31: Janata Dal (United) on Saturday announced the suspension of  and general secretary Vivek Bali for allegedlybeing involved in “anti-party activities”.

    The state party president G M Shaheen took the decision after Bali's recent comments on the alleged release of stone pelters did not align with the party's position in Jammu and Kashmir.
    “This action was taken due to Mr Bali's involvement in anti-party activities. The decision follows a comprehensive review of the circumstances, underscoring the party's commitment to upholding its principles and integrity.” the statement from GM Shaheen read.
    Earlier JD(U) stated in a notice that a report regarding the alleged release of stone pelters was incorrectly attributed to the party.
    “Claims regarding the alleged release of stone pelters were incorrectly attributed to our party. We would like to clarify that these reports are baseless and do not reflect the official stance or concerns of our party,” the notice read.

    The party also clarified that the opinion expressed by Vivek Bali in the media is “personal” and does not represent “the position of the party.”


    “The expressed, particularly those attributed to our General Secretary Vivek Bali are his personal views and do not represent the position of the party. Our party has not taken any statement or taken any positions regarding the issue of stone pelters, as mentioned in the article,” the notice read.
    Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls are being held in three phases on September 18, 25 and October 1.
    Conference (NC) will contest 51 of 90 seats and Congress 32 according to the seat-sharing pact reached by the two parties for the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir. The two parties will also have a contest on five seats. The two parties have left one seat each for CPI(M) and Panthers Party.
    There are a total number of 90 assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, out of which 7 seats are reserved for SCs and 9 seats are reserved for STs.
    According to the Election Commission of India, Jammu and Kashmir has 88.06 lakh eligible electors. These are the first assembly elections to be held in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370. (AGENCIES)

