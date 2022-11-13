New Sense Of Realism Emerging In Approach To Quota As Welfare Tool

BY K RAVEENDRAN

The first major indication of the Supreme Court thinking on the reservation issue was available in the apex court’s

judgment in the Maratha reservation case of 2021, although the substantive issue raised in that plea was different from

the court’s latest stand in the 10 percent quota for economically weaker sections.

A constitutional bench of the Supreme Court struck down the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government’s

controversial Maratha quota in excess of the long-established 50 percent ceiling as unconstitutional as it found no

exceptional circumstances to breach the ceiling. The court also rejected the amendment brought about by the state

government to declare Marathas as a socially and economically as a backward class on the ground that it violates the

principles of equality. The bench held that there was no need to revisit the 50 percent ceiling limit on reservation laid

down by the 9-judge bench decision in the Indira Sawhney case. Both the Maharashtra government and the Centre had

pressed for a reconsideration of the verdict in that landmark case.

The 1992 Indira Sawhney case had a nine-judge bench of the Supreme Court a ‘Lakshman rekha’ of 50 percent in

jobs and education at 50 percent, except in ‘extraordinary circumstances’. That position now stands changed.

Though the Maratha reservation judgment did not delve deep into the need to change the reservation issue, the

court had indicated during the course of hearing that it may be time for all reservations to go, except those on the basis

of economic backwardness. The same sentiment has been expressed in more concrete terms in the latest case relating

to 10 percent quota for economically weaker sections, which the court said did not breach the basic structure of the

Constitution.

Justice JB Pardiwala, one of the five judges in the case that upheld the EWS quota by a 3-2 majority, called for a

second look at the quota policy as a shole and said continuance of reservation for people who have moved ahead

should be brought to an end. “The ways to determine backward classes need a re-look so that ways are relevant in

today’s time. Reservation should not continue for an indefinite time so that it becomes a vested interest,” he said.

Quota is one of most abused instruments of public policy as political parties seek to pander to the vote banks by

providing reservations in education and employment, with the result that this seriously affects the opportunities

available to the general public, irrespective of the economic status of candidates belonging to the non-reserved

categories. Not just that, every new addition in the reservation eligibility is a threat to the existing beneficiaries and this

has led to serious conflicts among the affected parties.

There is no denying the fact that SC-STs and other backward classes have been wronged against for centuries and

they deserve all help to come up in life. But after a reasonably long time, which we are well past, a re-look at the quota

system is perfectly in order to see if the handholding is actually serving its original purpose of empowering these

sections to stand up to competition, or is it stunting their potential for growth and development. When the country has

celebrated 75 years of Independence, it may be time to consider the efficacy of the policy followed so far, Justice

Pardiwala suggested.

Unfortunately, quotas have increasingly been considered as a privilege and entitlement that can be inherited. This

negates the very purpose of providing reservation. If the arrangement does not lift the beneficiaries to a level they can

match the rest in terms of competence and calibre, there is no case for continuing such benefit. It would be a travesty

of justice if the grandchildren of an IAS officer, who got into service on the basis of reservation, should also get the

same preferential treatment when they compete with the rest.

Reservation has been demanded not just for initial access to opportunities, but as a guarantee of preferred

treatment for life. Having enjoyed the benefits of coveted jobs or positions, there have been numerous cases where the

beneficiaries demand the same protection in the matter of promotions as well. There have been several judgments to

the effect that employees belonging to the reservation categories cannot demand promotion as a matter of right and

that it is left to the discretion of the government. But the politicians continue to back such demands in their desperation

to retain vote banks.

(IPA)