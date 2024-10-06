New Nissan Magnite Facelift launched, to be exported to 65-plus nations

NL Corresspondent

CHENNAI: Auto major Nissan launched New Nissan Magnite Facelift at a Special Introductory Price of Rs 5.99 lakhs on Saturday evening and would be exported to more than 65 countries. It features Class Leading Tech and Safety, Bolder Design, and Premium Aesthetics at Autorelli Nissan, Nandanam, Chennai in the city. A company release said the new Nissan Magnite combines a bold road presence with a redesigned premium new exterior and interior design, and 20+ Segment-First features in India. Manufactured at the Alliance plant in Chennai, the New Magnite will now be exported to over 65+ markets internationally reinforcing India as a major export hub for Nissan.

New NISSAN MAGNITE unveiled by Actress Mrs. Misha Ghoshal, Former Indian Women Cricketer Mrs. Niranjana Nagarajan, Autorelli Nissan Director Mrs.Neha Nahar Chopra & Regional Manager Sales Mr.Anand. The New Magnite directs attention with a bigger & bolder redesigned “Honeycomb” grille, higher ground clearance giving it a prominent stance, while the interior design boasts a more premium appeal with a sharp leatherette finish

Advanced technological features have been integrated throughout the New Magnite, including Remote Engine Start, Nissan Around View Monitor (AVM), and a Floating Touchscreen Infotainment System with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Engineered to meet global standards, the New Nissan Magnite is offers enhanced safety with reinforced body structure, 40+ Standard Safety Features including six Airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Traction Control System and Hydraulic Brake Assist

Now available in 18 Variants across 4 Powertrain Options: 1.0L Petrol MT & EZ-Shift and 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT & CVT. The Magnite is a testament to Nissan's ‘Make-in-India, Make for the World' vision, surpassing cumulative sales of 150,000+ units till date and making a powerful impact in both Indian and international markets since its December 2020 debut.

The introduction of the new Nissan Magnite marks a significant step in expanding the brand's export markets. The continuing demand and popularity of the ‘Made in India' Magnite across international markets has allowed the company to expand its export footprint to 47 new markets taking the total export footprint to over 65 international markets now including Left-Hand Drive markets.

Speaking at the launch, Mr Frank Torres, Divisional Vice President-AMIEO Region Business Transformation & President-Nissan India Operations, said, “India has a critical role in our global strategy and we are glad to roll out the Magnite from our Chennai facility to more markets across the globe. It not only strengthens our export goal but also cements our customer-first philosophy. The Nissan Magnite's success since its 2020 launch, both in India and international markets, embodies the enduring value of our ‘One Car, One World' philosophy.”