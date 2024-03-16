New EV policy opens doors for Tesla in India while boosting local manufacturing

The Indian government has unveiled a progressive new electric vehicle (EV) policy that could pave the way for automakers like Tesla to enter the booming Indian market while also giving a fillip to local manufacturing.

In a bid to make India a manufacturing powerhouse for EVs and accelerate adoption, the policy eases import duties for companies willing to set up local plants as well as introduces green incentives for producing EVs domestically.

Under the new rules, EV makers setting up a minimum $556 million factory can import vehicles with a 35k USD or lower CIF value at just 15% duty for the first 5 years – fulfilling Tesla's key demand. However, yearly imports are capped at 8000 units to encourage local assembly.

To boost local production, the policy mandates a 25% locally-made component level within 3 years, rising to 50% in 5 years for firms availing the duty breaks. It also aims to position the country as a global EV export hub.

Industry experts say the move could finally unlock India's huge market for Tesla and other global giants eyeing the fast-growing automotive sector, expected to cross $373 billion by 2030. With pro-manufacturing rules and the lure of a billion-plus market, India wants to emerge as an alternative to China for EV investment.

Only time will tell if the progressive policy will payoff in bringing global leaders to our shores. But with clear incentives for both importing and Make-in-India, it certainly opens encouraging doors for Tesla's smart entry into Asia's third-largest auto market.