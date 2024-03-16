Search
IGP Kashmir Visits South Kashmir, Chairs Security Review Meeting In Kulgam
Srinagar, Mar 16: Inspector General of Police, V. K. Birdi, on Saturday stressed the importance of establishing a robust security grid and fostering collaboration with all stakeholders to ensure a cohesive approach.
He said this while chairing a security review meeting in south .
Birdi undertook a significant visit to south Kashmir's Anantnag and district Kulgam, where he chaired a crucial security review meeting and inaugurated a Fitness Gym Centre at District Police Line Kulgam, a police spokesman said.
During his visit to Anantnag, IGP Kashmir inspected the office premises, engaged with officers and officials to gather insights and suggestions for their welfare and operational efficiency.
In Kulgam, IGP Kashmir convened a comprehensive meeting with the officers including Deputy Inspector General of police south Kashmir Altaf Ahmad Khan, SSP Kulgam Sahil Sarangal and other police officers.
The meeting centered on strategic measures to enhance security, foster community engagement, combat the threat of OGWs, tackle the drug menace, and ensure the peaceful conduct of upcoming elections, the spokesman said.
SSP Kulgam provided a detailed overview of the proactive measures taken by the police to address challenges at the grassroots level.
IGP Birdi stressed the importance of establishing a robust security grid and fostering collaboration with all stakeholders to ensure a cohesive approach.
He emphasized the importance of leveraging modern for transparent and result-oriented policing, particularly in combating drug trafficking.
The IGP underscored the need for swift disposal of pending cases, especially NDPS cases, and urged officers to adopt innovative approaches.
Recognizing the pivotal role of public cooperation, IGP Kashmir urged the officers to devise more effective mechanisms to ensure public safety, particularly in countering misinformation spread on social media platforms.
IGP Kashmir inaugurated the Fitness Gym Centre at District Police Lines Kulgam, encouraging officials to utilize the facility to maintain physical fitness.
Throughout his visit, IGP Kashmir reiterated the commitment of J&K Police to uphold peace, security, and the rule of law, calling for concerted efforts from all stakeholders to safeguard the interests of the community. (Agencies)

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

