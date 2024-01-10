New Director DIPR for timely, accurate dissemination of information to public

Jammu Tawi, Jan 9: Newly posted Director, Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Jatin Kishore, who assumed charge on Tuesday, called upon the officers for timely dissemination of accurate information to the public.

After assuming charge, the Director in a brief introductory meeting with the officers of the department, stressed on the need for further strengthening the activities and core competence of the department with the introduction of modern and new media platforms for maximizing its reach.

He called upon the officers for timely dissemination of accurate information to the public, fostering transparency and enhancing communication channels between the government and the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir.

Later, the Director took a round of the office complex and interacted with the employees.

Meanwhile, the officers and officials of DIPR also accorded an affectionate farewell to outgoing Director Minga Sherpa, who has been posted as Deputy Commissioner Baramulla.