Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s Unwavering Dedication To Nation’s Freedom Continues To Inspire: PM Modi

NEW DELHI, Jan 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary and said his unwavering dedication to the nation's freedom continues to inspire.

Modi also greeted people on ‘Parakram Diwas', which marks the Azad Hind Fauj founder's birth anniversary.

Modi said in a post on X, “Greetings to the people of India on Parakram Diwas. Today, on his Jayanti, we honour the life and courage of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.”