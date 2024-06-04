NEET-UG Results Revealed: A Pulse-Pounding Moment for India’s Medical Aspirants

NEW DELHI, June 4: The results for the medical entrance exam NEET-UG have been announced, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said on Tuesday.

“The results are live, candidates can check through website. The details of top scorers and qualifying candidates will be available shortly,” a senior NTA official said.

This year, a record 23 lakh candidates registered for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG), of whom over 10 lakh were male students, over 13 lakh were female and 24 under the third gender category.

Region-wise, Uttar Pradesh had registered the highest number of candidates at 3,39,125, followed by Maharashtra at 2,79,904 and Rajasthan at 1,96,139. Tamil Nadu saw 1,55,216 registrations and Karnataka 1,54,210.

In 2023, a total of 20,87,449 candidates had registered for NEET-UG and the exam was held on May 7. The NTA had recorded 97.7 per cent attendance in the exam.