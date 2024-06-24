back to top
NEET-UG paper leak trail leads cops to Jharkhand school
NEET-UG paper leak trail leads cops to Jharkhand school

By: Northlines

New Delhi: The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police, which has been investigating the NEET-UG paper leak case in the state, has revealed that the epicentre of the racket might be a school in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh. It said a polybag and trunk in which question papers were sent to Oasis School in Hazaribagh were found tampered with.

The matter came to light following the arrest of six accused from Deoghar in Jharkhand on Saturday. One of them, Baldev Kumar, alias Chintu, had received a PDF of solved questions on his phone on May 5, hours before the commencement of the exam. The police said Chintu was associated with the gang of Sanjeev Kumar, alias Lutan Mukhiya, the alleged prime suspect in the case.

“Mukhiya accommodated nearly 25 candidates at Learn Boys Hostel and Play School in Patna on May 4, a day before the NEET-UG exam. The school’s printer was used to print the solved question paper,” an official of the EOU said.

“After printing the paper, the candidates were taken to a location 2 km away from the school in taxis where they were made to memorise the answers. The candidates were unable to go through the entire paper due to a shortage of time,” the official said. The police have seized the taxis and arrested the drivers.

During investigation, burnt question papers were found at the play school. These was verified with the original paper provided to the police by the NTA on June 20. “We had also asked the NTA to provide details of the booklet number on the burnt paper and traced it to Oasis School in Hazaribagh. We are questioning the principal and teachers,” the official said, adding the EOU might conduct brain mapping and narco-analysis test on the six accused.

Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

