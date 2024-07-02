back to top
NEET-PG Likely To Be Held Mid-August: Sources
India

NEET-PG Likely To Be Held Mid-August: Sources

By: Northlines

Date:

NEW DELHI, July 2: The Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Post Graduate (NEET-PG) 2024 is likely to be held mid-August, sources said on Tuesday.
The revised date for the medical entrance exam is expected to be announced this week.
A meeting was held in the Union home ministry on Monday, in which officials from the ministry, National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), along with its technical partner Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and Cyber Cell officials discussed the preparedness for the NEET-PG, which is to be held online.

Over 27 killed in stampede during 'satsang' in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras
Will Work With Triple Speed In Third Term: PM Modi
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

