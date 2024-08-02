Need to respond appropriately!

It is intriguing that despite the rogue country Pakistan's hand in terror attacks and BAT operations along LoC, the government of India has maintained a stoic stand with guarded responses rather than showing grit like in the cases of Balakot air strike and other surgical strikes in the past.

The statement by PM Narendra Modi to deter Pakistan from abetting terrorism in J&K needs to be transformed into action because the unprincipled neighbor has usurped the lives of scores of people including the security forces personnel in the recent past by giving shape to its nefarious designs. No one can deny that presently the security apparatus is struggling to contain the terrorism in Jammu region as reportedly terror mongers have formed different groups and carried out terror strikes at their will.

The need of the time is to go aggressive rather than remaining subtle in the fight against terrorism. If Pakistan is using BAT, which comprises its army regulars and Special Forces, to attack Indian Territory then it is the right time for India to respond with something like surgical strike or a Balakot type action to neutralize violence mongers like lame ducks at the launch pads inside Pak territory. India cannot afford to lose its brave-hearts in terror attacks carried out by Pak forces deployed for the purpose along the border and also in the hinterland after coming to this side through infiltration.

The Union Territory of Jammu Kashmir is all set to go for a democratic exercise in the next couple of months and Pakistan's inimical actions to sabotage it will not succeed for sure. The expediency on the part of Pakistan cannot be justified in any way. The recent BAT's action in Kupwara District has proved once again that Pakistan Army is hand in glove with terrorists. Therefore, there is no point in lingering the matter as the need of the time is to become offensive and force the hostile neighboring country to go at back foot otherwise it would become very difficult for India to contain the attempts by violence mongers to disrupt peace in the region and spilling the blood of innocents. Pakistan has gone full throttle to push terrorists to this side and going by the present situation, it could be said that it has achieved some success in giving concrete shape to its dangerous designs as apprehensions are rife that terrorists active in Jammu region have entered the country by way of infiltration.