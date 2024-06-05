NDA ‘unanimously’ elect Narendra Modi as leader of alliance

New Delhi, June 5 : The NDA partners on Wednesday “unanimously” elected Narendra Modi

as the leader of the alliance and extended their support to form the government for the third time.

The decision was taken at meeting Chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence here, to deliberate on the future course of action and the strategy to form the government at the Centre.

The meeting was attended by leaders of NDA, including including Home Minister Amit Shah, TDP National President N Chandrababu Naidu, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and JDU leader Lallan Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh and among others.

During the meeting a resolution was also passed unanimously by the alliance leaders.

“India's 140 crore countrymen have seen the country developing in every field in the last 10 years due to the public welfare policies of the NDA government under the leadership of respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi” said the resolution.

It said, “after a very long gap, almost 6 decades, the people of India have elected a strong leadership with an absolute majority for the third consecutive time”.

“We all are proud that NDA fought and won the 2024 Lok Sabha election unitedly under the leadership of respected Shri Narendra Modi ji. We all unanimously choose respected NDA leader Shri Narendra Modi as our leader” it stated.

A delegation of NDA leaders is likely to meet President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan to stake claim to form the government.