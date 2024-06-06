back to top
Search
IndiaNDA MPs to Gather for Historic Meeting: Election of Narendra Modi asSources...
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

NDA MPs to Gather for Historic Meeting: Election of Narendra Modi asSources said after Modi’s election as the leader of NDA MPs, senior members of the alliance like TDP’s N Chandrababu Naidu and JD(U)’s Nitish Kumar will join the prime minister for a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu to present her the list of parliamentarians supporting him. He may be sworn in over the weekend, possibly Sunday, they added. The NDA has 293 MPs, comfortably above the majority mark of 272 in the 543-member Lok Sabha. Senior BJP leaders, including Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, held deliberations through the day on Thursday as the party set in motion government formation efforts. They met at BJP president J P Nadda’s residence in what was seen as part of the party’s exercise to reach out to allies over issues like their share of ministerial berths and pick the probables from within their party for the coalition government. Preparing to take oath for a third straight term as the head of a coalition government, Modi had on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the ruling alliance’s members who unanimously elected him as its leader. Leaders of the BJP’s ally Janata Dal (United) also held deliberations with party president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Though the regional party has not said anything officially on the issue, sources said it is looking to get some key ministerial berths to reclaim some of the lost ground in Bihar where it has performed well after being seen to have fallen way behind the BJP and the RJD over the last few years in political strength. With 12 MPs, the JD(U) is the second biggest BJP ally after the Telugu Desam Party’s 16. The new BJP-led government will depend critically on these two parties for survival. BJP leaders are in touch with allies over ministerial berths and other issues. Naidu is keen that the Centre provide Andhra Pradesh financial assistance in building its capital in Amravati. He also wants the new government to take steps to fulfil the Centre’s commitment to the state when Telangana was carved out of it, sources said.Leader Expected on Friday

By: Northlines

Date:

NEW DELHI, June 6: Newly elected MPs of the BJP-led Democratic Alliance are expected to meet on Friday to elect Narendra Modi as their leader, paving the way for him to take oath as prime minister for a third term.

Sources said after Modi's election as the leader of NDA MPs, senior members of the alliance like TDP's N Chandrababu Naidu and JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar will join the prime minister for a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu to present her the list of parliamentarians supporting him.
He may be sworn in over the weekend, possibly Sunday, they added. The NDA has 293 MPs, comfortably above the majority mark of 272 in the 543-member Lok Sabha.
Senior BJP leaders, including Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, held deliberations through the day on Thursday as the party set in motion government formation efforts.
They met at BJP president J P Nadda's residence in what was seen as part of the party's exercise to reach out to allies over issues like their share of ministerial berths and pick the probables from within their party for the coalition government.
Preparing to take oath for a third straight term as the head of a coalition government, Modi had on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the ruling alliance's members who unanimously elected him as its leader.
Leaders of the BJP's ally Janata Dal (United) also held deliberations with party president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
Though the regional party has not said anything officially on the issue, sources said it is looking to get some key ministerial berths to reclaim some of the lost ground in Bihar where it has performed well after being seen to have fallen way behind the BJP and the RJD over the last few years in political strength.
With 12 MPs, the JD(U) is the second biggest BJP ally after the Telugu Desam Party's 16. The new BJP-led government will depend critically on these two parties for survival.
BJP leaders are in touch with allies over ministerial berths and other issues.
Naidu is keen that the Centre provide Andhra Pradesh financial assistance in building its capital in Amravati. He also wants the new government to take steps to fulfil the Centre's commitment to the state when Telangana was carved out of it, sources said.
Previous article
Jammu & Kashmir Administration: Alok Kumar Appointed Additional Secretary for School Education Department
Next article
J&K Board of School Education Announces Class 12 Results
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

LG Manoj Sinha Reaffirms Youth’s Role in J&K’s Development: Emphasizes Their Commitment to the Region’s Progress

Northlines Northlines -
Our handloom and handicraft sector has undergone a...

J&K Board of School Education Announces Class 12 Results

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, June 6: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of...

Jammu & Kashmir Administration: Alok Kumar Appointed Additional Secretary for School Education Department

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, June 6: The Government today ordered that Alok...

Jammu and Kashmir Lok Sabha Elections: 90% of Candidates Fail to Save Security Deposits

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, June 6: Nearly 90 percent of the candidates...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

LG Manoj Sinha Reaffirms Youth’s Role in J&K’s Development: Emphasizes Their...

Result_KCSJ 2023

J&K Board of School Education Announces Class 12 Results

Jammu & Kashmir Administration: Alok Kumar Appointed Additional Secretary for School...