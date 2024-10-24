NDA Government Ready to Work with Omar Abdullah for J&K’s Progress: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi, Oct 24: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that the NDA government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is keen on collaborating with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to promote the region's progress.

Defence Minster Rajnath Sing wrote on X “Met with the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah in New Delhi.

The NDA Govt under PM Narendra Modi is looking forward to working with him for J&K's progress.”

Singh made the remarks after meeting Abdullah in the national capital, emphasizing the central government's commitment to the development and stability of Jammu and Kashmir.