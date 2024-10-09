back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirNC’s Polls-Victory Euphoria may not last long!
    Jammu KashmirKashmirToday's Stories

    NC’s Polls-Victory Euphoria may not last long!

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    ‘Real power will rest with LG, Elected Govt to play limited role in J&K'

    Under the Reorganization Act, 2019, Assembly can only debate & vote on financial matters, all grants, appropriations require LG's approval; will have executive control over police, public order, and land;

    Council, headed by CM, limited to just 9 ministers; LG can withhold assent to Bills or reserve them for the President's consideration

    Srinagar, Oct 8: With results out for the and Assembly elections and NC- Congress upbeat over emerging victorious, Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 doesn't give much to the winners to celebrate.

    The political structure of the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir, as laid out in the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, highlights the significant powers vested in the Lieutenant Governor (LG). While an elected Legislative Assembly and Council of Ministers will exist, the ultimate authority will rest with the LG, appointed by the President of .

    Broad Powers of the Lieutenant Governor As per the Act, the LG holds executive control over key areas such as police, public order, and land. Under Section 53 of the Reorganisation Act, the LG acts in his discretion on matters outside the purview of the elected assembly or when required by law to do so. Importantly, this includes areas like All India Services and the Anti-Corruption Bureau. Additionally, the LG can promulgate ordinances when the Assembly is not in session, giving him legislative powers as well. Further, all financial legislation requires the recommendation of the LG before being introduced in the Legislative Assembly.

    The LG also retains final authority over budgetary allocations and expenditure Composition of the Elected Government Despite the overarching authority of the LG, the UT will have a Council of Ministers to assist in governing. The Council, headed by a Chief Minister, will be limited to a size not exceeding 10% of the total membership of the Legislative Assembly. The Ministers, appointed by the LG on the advice of the Chief Minister, are collectively responsible to the Assembly.

    Limited Legislative Role The legislative powers of the Assembly, though significant, are circumscribed by the LG's authority to withhold assent to bills or reserve them for the President's consideration. While the Assembly can debate and vote on financial matters, all grants and appropriations must be presented for the LG's approval. Ministerial Terms, Salaries, and Allowances Ministers in the UT government will hold office at the pleasure of the LG, and they must be members of the Legislative Assembly within six months of appointment.

    Their salaries will be determined by law, but until the Assembly enacts such legislation, the LG has the authority to decide their remuneration. The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, passed on August 9, 2019, and enforced from October 31, 2019, fundamentally reshaped the political structure of Jammu and Kashmir. This act bifurcated the erstwhile state into two Union Territories—Jammu and Kashmir with a legislative assembly, and without a legislative body.

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    It is Congress Party’s worst-ever defeat in J&K’s Electoral History
    Next article
    Fall of PDP: From 28 seats in 2014 to just 3 in 2024
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Jamaat-e-Islami, AIP fail to make impact in Assembly polls While JeI fails to open account, AIP wins lone Langate seat

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Oct 8: Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) and the Awami Itehad Party...

    Fall of PDP: From 28 seats in 2014 to just 3 in 2024

    Northlines Northlines -
    Internal strife, fractious alliance with BJP, erosion of voter...

    It is Congress Party’s worst-ever defeat in J&K’s Electoral History

    Northlines Northlines -
    Veteran leaders term it leadership's failure, say 5 seats...

    J&K POLL RESULTS: NC register grand victory at 42, BJP gets 29 seats

    Northlines Northlines -
    NC-Congress combine get 48 seats; win all 8 seats...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jamaat-e-Islami, AIP fail to make impact in Assembly polls While JeI...

    Fall of PDP: From 28 seats in 2014 to just 3...

    It is Congress Party’s worst-ever defeat in J&K’s Electoral History