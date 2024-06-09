NCLT initiates insolvency against Himalayan Mineral Water

New Delhi: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has directed initiating insolvency proceedings against Himalayan Mineral Waters, allowing Jammu & Kashmir Bank's plea for default of a corporate guarantee given for LeeL Electricals.

The Allahabad bench of NCLT has also appointed Bhoopesh Gupta as the interim resolution professional (IRP) for this Dehradun-based firm's Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP).

“We are satisfied that the Applicant/Financial Creditor (J&K Bank) has proved the debt and the default, which is more than the threshold limit… The application u/s 7 is found to be fit for initiation of the CIRP against the Corporate Debtor (Himalayan Mineral Waters,” said a two-member bench in the order passed last Monday.

Jammu & Kashmir Bank had claimed a default of Rs 50 crore against Himalayan Mineral Waters, engaged in the business of manufacturing of beverages, being the corporate guarantor for the credit facilities availed by the Leel Electricals.

LeeL Electricals had in May 2017 sold its consumer durable business to Havells India for a consideration of Rs 1,550 crore.

Insolvency proceedings were initiated against LeeL Electricals by NCLT in April 2020 over a plea by one of its operational creditors. Later, NCLT passed a liquidation order in December 2021 after it failed to get a buyer.