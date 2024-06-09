back to top
Search
IndiaNCLT initiates insolvency against Himalayan Mineral Water
India

NCLT initiates insolvency against Himalayan Mineral Water

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi: The Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has directed initiating insolvency proceedings against Himalayan Mineral Waters, allowing  & Bank's plea for default of a corporate guarantee given for LeeL Electricals.

The Allahabad bench of NCLT has also appointed Bhoopesh Gupta as the interim resolution professional (IRP) for this Dehradun-based firm's Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP).

“We are satisfied that the Applicant/Financial Creditor (J&K Bank) has proved the debt and the default, which is more than the threshold limit… The application u/s 7 is found to be fit for initiation of the CIRP against the Corporate Debtor (Himalayan Mineral Waters,” said a two-member bench in the order passed last Monday.

Jammu & Kashmir Bank had claimed a default of Rs 50 crore against Himalayan Mineral Waters, engaged in the of manufacturing of beverages, being the corporate guarantor for the credit facilities availed by the Leel Electricals.

LeeL Electricals had in May 2017 sold its consumer durable business to Havells India for a consideration of Rs 1,550 crore.

Insolvency proceedings were initiated against LeeL Electricals by NCLT in April 2020 over a plea by one of its operational creditors. Later, NCLT passed a liquidation order in December 2021 after it failed to get a buyer.

 

 

 

Previous article
Akasa Air well on path to profitability; will launch more intl flights: Manoj Rammohan
Next article
Domestic open access solar capacity addition doubles to 1.8 GW in Jan-Mar: Mercom
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Punjab Police officers asked to be present in offices to resolve public grievances

Northlines Northlines -
Agencies Chandigarh: Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav on Sunday directed all...

Monsoon reaches Mumbai 2 days early

Northlines Northlines -
Agencies NEW DELHI:  The southwest monsoon reached Mumbai on Sunday,...

Nirmala Sitharaman among 7 women part of new council of ministers; Irani, Lekhi dropped

Northlines Northlines -
Agencies New Delhi, Jun 9: Seven women, including two in...

10 Vande Bharat drivers attend Modi’s oath ceremony; union demands improved work conditions

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Jun 9: A loco pilots’ union hailed...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Punjab Police officers asked to be present in offices to resolve...

Monsoon reaches Mumbai 2 days early

Nirmala Sitharaman among 7 women part of new council of ministers;...