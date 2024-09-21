“NC wanted to form govt with BJP in 2014”: BJP’s Devender Rana

JAMMU, Sept 21: BJP leader Devender Singh Rana reiterated on Saturday that Omar Abdullah met with Amit Shah and Ram Madhav in 2014 as the National Conference wanted to form a government with the BJP.

On his statement that Omar Abdullah met BJP leaders for forming government in 2014, Devender Singh Rana said, “I have worked with Omar Abdullah very closely. I neither lied about him earlier nor am I lying now. He too knows that in 2014, he met Amit Shah and Ram Madhav and he was interested in forming the government. I won't comment on his remarks about me…”

Rana added, “But it is true that the National Conference wanted to form a government with the BJP in 2014. It is also true that he met Amit Shah and Ram Madhav. If he thinks that this is a lie, he should deny it. If he denies it, I will speak to you with facts…”

Earlier in the month, Rana told reporters, “”He (Omar Abdullah) was interim CM and didn't want to leave power. He wanted NC to be in power in one way or the other. Farooq Abdullah was abroad and he asked him to go and talk to the BJP and stay in Government somehow. BJP was in the centre so Farooq Abdullah always wanted to go hand in hand with the central government. Now the situation will not arise for BJP and NC to come together.”