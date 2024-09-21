back to top
Search
    Jammu"NC wanted to form govt with BJP in 2014": BJP's Devender Rana
    JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

    “NC wanted to form govt with BJP in 2014”: BJP’s Devender Rana

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Sept 21: BJP leader Devender Singh Rana reiterated on Saturday that Omar Abdullah met with Amit Shah and Ram Madhav in 2014 as the Conference wanted to form a government with the BJP.

     

    On his statement that Omar Abdullah met BJP leaders for forming government in 2014, Devender Singh Rana said, “I have worked with Omar Abdullah very closely. I neither lied about him earlier nor am I lying now. He too knows that in 2014, he met Amit Shah and Ram Madhav and he was interested in forming the government. I won't comment on his remarks about me…”
    Rana added, “But it is true that the National Conference wanted to form a government with the BJP in 2014. It is also true that he met Amit Shah and Ram Madhav. If he thinks that this is a lie, he should deny it. If he denies it, I will speak to you with facts…”
    Earlier in the month, Rana told reporters, “”He (Omar Abdullah) was interim CM and didn't want to leave power. He wanted NC to be in power in one way or the other. Farooq Abdullah was abroad and he asked him to go and talk to the BJP and stay in Government somehow. BJP was in the centre so Farooq Abdullah always wanted to go hand in hand with the central government. Now the situation will not arise for BJP and NC to come together.”

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    BSF troopers accident Rescue effort by locals in Budgam commendable says DGP
    Next article
    Two coursemates, two classmates will now head three Armed force services
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Jk polls : “This election is about ending ‘Shahenshahat’ of three families,” says Amit Shah

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Sept 21: Honourable Union Minister of Home and...

    Two coursemates, two classmates will now head three Armed force services

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Sept 21: With the appointment of Air...

    BSF troopers accident Rescue effort by locals in Budgam commendable says DGP

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Sept 21: Jammu and Kashmir Police chief R...

    Reservation cannot be scrapped until there is untouchability, lack of social justice: Kharge

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Sept 21: Terming the remarks as attributed to...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jk polls : “This election is about ending ‘Shahenshahat’ of three...

    Two coursemates, two classmates will now head three Armed force services

    BSF troopers accident Rescue effort by locals in Budgam commendable says...