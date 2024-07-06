back to top
    NC seeks suggestions from people for Party’s Manifesto

    Srinagar: The Conference (NC) on Friday sought suggestions from the people of and Kashmir for shaping the party's manifesto for the forthcoming assembly elections in the Union Territory.

    A meeting of the party's manifesto committee led by former minister and senior NC leader Abdul Rahim Rather was held at the party headquarters here. After the meeting, the party sought suggestions from the people for the manifesto, which would be discussed by the committee and incorporated in the final document.

    The party said the manifesto committee has sought suggestions from the general public, including youths and women.

    “The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Manifesto Committee is seeking suggestions from the general public to help shape our future. Share your ideas by emailing manifesto@jknc.co.in within the next week. Every suggestion will be thoroughly reviewed. Let's build a better tomorrow together,” the NC said in a post on X.

    Srinagar MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, who is a member of the manifesto committee, said the meeting discussed the issues for the elections, if they are conducted.

    “The biggest issue for us is the status of this state, its constitutional status, restoration of those guarantees which were snatched from us. Not only will we talk about these issues in this election, but if we succeed, we will work on these issues,” Mehdi told reporters here

    He said the NC has started deliberations within the party as well as with the people.

    “We have started interacting with the people, party colleagues to know about the issues concerning the people which need to be addressed in the manifesto and then implement them if we form the government.

    “Apart from (restoration of) Article 370, land rights, job rights, unemployment, electricity-related issues, increase in power tariffs, power projects, reservation issue, tourism, sector, development of cities and towns are the other issues. There was a general discussion on which issues need to be addressed,” he said.

    The manifesto committee of the party, which was formed on Monday, has been tasked to present a draft of the manifesto within 45 days.

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

