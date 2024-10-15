NC-Congress Alliance have challenges to restore lost rights, guarantees: Karra

Says decision taken by LG led admin will be reviewed

Srinagar, Oct 14: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President, Tariq Hameed Karra on Monday said that the National Conference and Congress alliance has taken a challenge to form the government in the Union Territory with an aim to restore the snatched the rights and guarantees of erstwhile state.

He also said that all the decisions taken by Lieutenant Governor led administration in Jammu and Kashmir will be reviewed.

Karra told the reporters that the people have achieved their target of keeping Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) away from the power corridors by voting in favour of the alliance candidates in Jammu and Kashmir. “It is peoples' victory,” he added.

Karra further said that in the Union Territory, the President's rule has to end before the formation of any government, adding that the order has been passed now to pave way for the government formation. “No government will prefer to see the powers being snatched from it. Snatching the powers is not a good decision,” he said.

Moreover, he said that the alliance partners have taken it as a challenge to form the government with an aim to restore the rights and guarantees snatched from Jammu and Kashmir, adding that “we want to take oath in a state, but forming the government at this juncture is a beginning of new struggle and the main priority is to get the Statehood restored followed by securing land, jobs and other things.”

“Eradicating the unemployment is a must. We need to create job opportunities for the youth with dignity,” Karra said, adding that all the decisions taken during LG rule will be reviewed.

Reacting to NC Vice President Omar Abdullah's statements, Karra said that they need to work on the practical grounds, saying that “we can only work in the right direction when the statehood is restored. We need to use stairs to achieve the goals.”