Blaze wreaks havoc in Kishtwar, Gurez; 94 houses, 10 shops turned into ashes

Jammu Tawi, Oct 14: At least 94 houses and ten shops were gutted in massive fire incidents in remote areas of Marwah in Kishtwar district and Gurez area on Monday.

Official sources said that fire broke out in a house and engulfed others in its vicinity, damaging over 90 houses. The cause of the fire is being ascertained.

After receiving the information, senior officials rushed to the spot.

Reports said that senior officials have reached the spot and are assisting locals efforts to douse off flames which were raging when this report was filed.

So far, there are no reports as regards any loss or injury to life in the fire incident.

Fire tenders from Anantnag are also heading towards Marwah area to assist its counterparts, they said.

Moomin ul Islam, Deputy Director Fire and Emergency Service, said that he along with other officials was heading to the spot to oversee measures for bringing under control the fire.

A firefighting operation is currently underway.

Meanwhile, the newly elected MLA of Inderwal, Pyare Lal Sharma said that relief operation is under way and administration has already rushed to the affected spot.

He said that upcoming NC government will do all the possible help for the affected families.

Rajesh Kumar Shavan, Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar, said that the fire ravaged the, leaving many families without homes.

He assured of every possible help to the villagers.

Moreover, at least ten shops and four residential houses were destroyed in a major fire incident in Dawar market in the border area of Gurez late last night, officials said.

An official told that the fire started from a shop in Dawar market and quickly spread to other structures.

“Soon after the incident, the fire tender rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire. However, by the time it was brought under control, at least 10 shops and four residential houses were destroyed,” he said.

Meanwhile, Army, in a post on X said: “In a swift response to twin fire incidents at Gujran and Dawar villages in Gurez, ChinarWarriors immediately responded with its Quick Reaction Teams alongwith fire fighting equipments to doze the raging fire and take control of the adverse situation. Prompt reaction of the Army and Fire Department saved precious lives and prevented loss to property, which was applauded by the local citizens”. Member of Parliament Sheikh Rashid also visited the fire victims and donated one-month salary as assistance.