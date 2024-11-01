NC, Cong, PDP flay Admin for celebrating UT Foundation Day

Srinagar, Oct 31: The valley-based mainstream political parties criticised the LG administration for celebrating the UT Foundation Day and skipped the event.

The ruling National Conference did not attend the event, nor did People's Conference leader Sajad Gani Lone and CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, who said the administration went ahead with the programme despite people “clearly voting” against it.

Reacting to the statement of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, National Conference Provincial Vice President Kashmir and Advisor to Chief Minister, Nasir Aslam Wani Thursday said that the Union Territory is temporary and the party can never celebrate the humiliation of Jammu and Kashmir.

Wani said that there was no question of attending the UT Foundation Day as J&K, which was among the best States of the country, was downgraded to the Union Territory.

“How can we celebrate the humiliation of J&K,” he said, adding that the UT is temporary and it is expected to end soon.

“There have been promises over the restoration of Statehood to J&K while the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah recently went to New Delhi in this regard where he was promised of its restoration as well,” he added.

“We are hopeful that Statehood will returned soon and what's there to celebrate if you are downgraded,” he said

The NC as well as its alliance partner had already decided to boycott the UT Foundation Day, saying that they have never accepted the decisions taken on August 05, 201. Meanwhile, People's Conference chief Sajad Gani Lone and CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, also stayed away from UT foundation day function.

People's Democratic Party (PDP) President, Mehbooba Mufti said the Union Territory Foundation Day was a ‘Black Day' for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“What has happened to J&K has not happened anywhere before. I want to tell the LG that for the people of J&K, and especially for the PDP, today is a black day and we will see it as a black day till J-K's special privileges are not restored,” Mufti told reporters in Pulwama.

The former chief minister said her party will continue “its struggle till Kashmir issue is not resolved to establish peace with dignity”.

“I hope the newly elected government will take along all the people and struggle to take J&K out of the present situation,” she added.

Pradesh Congress Committee president Karra told reporters here, “For the people of Jammu and Kashmir, it is a black day. If you think people are going to celebrate it, you are asking for too much.”

The PCC president was responding to a question on why Congress leaders did not attend the Union Territory Foundation Day event organised by the LG administration.

He said the Congress will not be part of any event that celebrates the mockery of the Constitutional set-up.

“It is not just the opinion of Congress party but all the people who have been affected by this mockery,” he added.