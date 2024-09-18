NC-Cong Alliance reflects people’s will to resist BJP’s divisive policies: Karra

Jammu, Sep 17: Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra on Tuesday said the pre-poll alliance with National Conference for the assembly polls is reflective of people's desire to fight the BJP's “divisive policies” and “dangerous designs”.

Karra made the remarks amid criticism by the BJP over the Congress joining hands with the NC for the assembly polls.

Karra, an ex-minister, termed BJP's claim of forming the next government in J&K as “jumla” (rhetoric) and accused it of taking out the “funeral of democracy” by fielding proxy candidates in the valley knowing fully that the party cannot win the elections there on its own name.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of his visit to Thanamandi assembly segment in Rajouri district, the former Lok Sabha MP said the BJP is feeling pain over the NC-Congress alliance which was formed as per the desire of the people.

“Every party fights elections on their own manifesto. Even in a coalition, where the partners' manifestos are not similar, the parties go to the people with their own agenda. They (BJP) are feeling pain because of the NC manifesto.

“Why did they not feel the same pain when they were together (in 2001-02)? At that time the National Conference was good but today it is bad because the party has aligned with the Congress to fight them,” the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president said.

Defending the alliance, he said, “It is for a bigger purpose rather than about seat sharing or forming the government…it is not an alliance of leaders (of two parties) but of people's alliance. The people wanted the like minded parties to come together to fight the divisive policies and dangerous designs of the BJP for the country and Jammu and Kashmir.”

He said the Congress is saying it repeatedly, whether in Jammu or Kashmir, that this election is not meant for “lanes, drains, irrigation or power supply but this election is a fight for our identity, maintaining communal harmony among Hindus, Muslims and Sikhs, restoration of our constitutional rights which were snatched from us”.

“This election is meant to avoid further harm (to J&K) and everyone, whichever party he belongs to, should fulfil his responsibility. This is an opportunity where people should understand that if we falter this time, it will have serious consequences for the next 50 years to 100 years,” Karra said.

He said there are no cracks in the alliance over the recent remarks of former PCC president and party candidate from Banihal Vikar Rasool Wani against NC leadership.