back to top
Search
    JammuNC-Cong Alliance reflects people’s will to resist BJP's divisive policies: Karra
    JammuJammu KashmirToday's Stories

    NC-Cong Alliance reflects people’s will to resist BJP’s divisive policies: Karra

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Sep 17:  Jammu and Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra on Tuesday said the pre-poll alliance with Conference for the assembly polls is reflective of people's desire to fight the BJP's “divisive policies” and “dangerous designs”.

    Karra made the remarks amid criticism by the BJP over the Congress joining hands with the NC for the assembly polls.

    Karra, an ex-minister, termed BJP's claim of forming the next government in J&K as “jumla” (rhetoric) and accused it of taking out the “funeral of democracy” by fielding proxy candidates in the valley knowing fully that the party cannot win the elections there on its own name.

    Talking to reporters on the sidelines of his visit to Thanamandi assembly segment in Rajouri district, the former MP said the BJP is feeling pain over the NC-Congress alliance which was formed as per the desire of the people.

    “Every party fights elections on their own manifesto. Even in a coalition, where the partners' manifestos are not similar, the parties go to the people with their own agenda. They (BJP) are feeling pain because of the NC manifesto.

    “Why did they not feel the same pain when they were together (in 2001-02)? At that time the National Conference was good but today it is bad because the party has aligned with the Congress to fight them,” the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president said.

    Defending the alliance, he said, “It is for a bigger purpose rather than about seat sharing or forming the government…it is not an alliance of leaders (of two parties) but of people's alliance. The people wanted the like minded parties to come together to fight the divisive policies and dangerous designs of the BJP for the country and Jammu and Kashmir.”

    He said the Congress is saying it repeatedly, whether in Jammu or Kashmir, that this election is not meant for “lanes, drains, irrigation or power supply but this election is a fight for our identity, maintaining communal harmony among Hindus, Muslims and Sikhs, restoration of our constitutional rights which were snatched from us”.

    “This election is meant to avoid further harm (to J&K) and everyone, whichever party he belongs to, should fulfil his responsibility. This is an opportunity where people should understand that if we falter this time, it will have serious consequences for the next 50 years to 100 years,” Karra said.

    He said there are no cracks in the alliance over the recent remarks of former PCC president and party candidate from Banihal Vikar Rasool Wani against NC leadership.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Over 35,000 KPs eligible for voting in first phase polls in J&K
    Next article
    6 Army commandos injured in road accident in Rajouri
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    11% voting recorded till 9:00 am in first phase in J&K

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Sep 18: A collective percentage of 11% voter...

    People will vote in large numbers to restore statehood, says Congress leader Mir

    Northlines Northlines -
    Anantnag, Sep 18: Congress general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir...

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah appeals to J&K voters to exercise franchise

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Sep 18: Union Home Minister Amit Shah...

    Ganapati tableau procession taken out first time on Ganapati Visarjan in Srinagar

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Sep 17: A Ganapati tableau procession was taken...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Remember who is responsible for travesty of downgrading state to UT:...

    11% voting recorded till 9:00 am in first phase in J&K

    People will vote in large numbers to restore statehood, says Congress...