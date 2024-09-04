‘NC begged BJP of forging alliance in 2014, even agreed for Hindu CM in J&K’

Yogesh

Jammu Tawi, Sept 03: Former NC's insider and now a senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana Tuesday added fuel to the fire stating that in 2014, National Conference went with a begging bowl to Delhi for forging an alliance with the BJP but were asked to go back by the top leaders including Home Minister Amit Shah.

“I am surprised to see Omar Abdullah stating that Ram Madhav is having connections with the PDP. The fact remains that in 2014, a delegation led by Omar of which I was part of, went to Delhi with a begging bowl to enter into an alliance with the BJP,” Rana said addressing a press conference in Jammu.

Rana said that it was the BJP leaders including Home Minister Amit Shah who rejected the NC delegation in 2014 with the result they returned empty handed. “The NC was even ready to have a BJP (Hindu) Chief Minister in J&K. Yet, BJP didn't agree for an alliance,” he said. “The NC was having only 15 MLA and ready to enter into an alliance with the BJP. I know the person who was to be made BJP CM but won't name him at this point in time.”

Rana lashed out at NC stating that the party is demonizing the people of Kashmir by playing politics of deceit. “The party claims it will change the name of Shankaracharya. Let me make it clear that till BJP is there in J&K no power can change the name of this hill,” he said.

He said that the party wants to set free stone pelters from jails forgetting that “they were behind the dance of death on the streets of Kashmir in 2008 and 2010.”

Rana said that it looks odd to see Omar criticizing BJP and it seems that he has forgotten he has grown up in the “political lap of BJP.” “I believe this party is even ready to forge an alliance with BJP today by ending the pre-poll alliance with Congress. Dr Farooq Abdullah is known for his mood swings. What he says in the morning, he doesn't stick to the same thing by evening,” he said.

He said that the fact remains that NC doesn't feel happy over peace and development taking place in J&K. “We will not allow the situation to go back to what it was in 2010 and 2008,” Rana said.