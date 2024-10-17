back to top
    Nayab Singh Saini sworn in as Haryana CM for 2nd time

    CHANDIGARH, Oct 17: OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday took oath as the chief minister of at a ceremony in Panchkula attended by a galaxy of NDA leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
    Anil Vij, Krishan Lal Panwar and Rao Narbir Singh were among those administered the oath of office by Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya.
    The BJP's choice of the day for the swearing-in ceremony is significant as it is Valmiki Jayanti. Sage-poet Valmiki is the author of the Hindu epic Ramayana and a revered figure, especially among Dalits.
    Haryana can have a maximum of 14 ministers, including the chief minister.
    Chief ministers of several NDA ruled states were in attendance as were BJP president J P Nadda, Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah.

